Golfer hits a hole-in-one at Down Syndrome outing

More than 200 golfers hit the links at Shaker Run Golf Course for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati’s annual tournament.

It was a day full of smiles, laughs, lots of fun and an astonishing hole-in-one. Golfer Peter Collier won a two-year lease on a Honda Ridgeline from Superior Automotive Group for his feat.

The event was hosted by Dave Lapham, former Cincinnati Bengals player who is now an analyst.

Since the tournament started in 1995, it has raised $1.6 million. This year’s outing generated $160,000 to help support programming and educational learning opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

