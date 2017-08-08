Talbert House celebration promotes fatherhood

Families celebrated Father’s Day at Sawyer Point at the Seventh Annual Fatherhood Community Celebration staged by Talbert House. Thousands of folks attended the free event that featured games and entertainment, arts and crafts, food and beverages, sports activities, and live music.

Sponsors included Performance Lexus, Midland Atlantic Properties, Borden Dairy, Cincinnati Vending, Home City Ice, Kroger, LaRosa’s, Performance Food Service-Ellenbee, Skyline Chili, Sunny Delight, United Dairy Farmers, The Home Depot and Shining Star AAU.

Music was provided by BACKDoor, the Black Ties and Deuces Musik. Signing autographs were FC Cincinnati’s Aaron Walker and Mélé Temguia, plus and former Cincinnati Reds players Ron Oester and Scott Williamson. Special guest appearances were made by Mr. Red and Mr. Redlegs, UC Bearcat, Who Dey and the BenGals and Xavier’s Blue Blob.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.