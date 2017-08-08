Tool-share program opens doors in Covington

Summer is the perfect time for home improvement projects, and the Center for Great Neighborhoods, the Kenton County Public Library and Wolf Tree Farms are bringing help to Northern Kentucky DIYers.

The organizations have partnered to form Empower Tools, a community tool-share program, now open in the Wolf Tree Farms storefront at 305 Pike St. in Covington.

“A big part of our mission is to beautify and improve our community,” said Gus Wolf, owner of Wolf Tree Farms. “Empower Tools is the perfect way for us to realize that mission.”

While speaking with Covington residents, representatives from the center discovered a need for tool sharing and workshops on urban gardening and property improvements.

Anyone with a Kenton County Public Library card may borrow tools for up to a week. Items available will include everything from a moisture meter or pressure washer to an electrician’s kit or a hand cultivator.

Tool borrowing is free, but a $5 fee will be charged for every day a tool is past due.

In addition to lending home- and property-improvement items, Empower Tools will host one DIY workshop a month on topics such as brick masonry, tree care and home weatherization.

Empower Tools will be open Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Wednesdays 4-7 p.m. Funding was secured through the Kresge Foundation, Friends of the Kenton County Public Library and the Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation.