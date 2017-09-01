$2M gift supports Christ Hospital’s heart center

The Christ Hospital Health Network received a $2 million endowment to support its Heart and Vascular Center.

The gift came from the Frank and Margo Homan Family Foundation.

Walter “Chip” Homan, president and CEO of Auveco Products, is executive trustee of the foundation. He and the Homan family are advocates for The Christ Hospital’s Heart and Vascular Program.

“The people in our region depend on The Christ Hospital for the best heart care. We want to help continue this excellence, and are excited to help advance new treatment options and programs through our endowment,” said Homan.

Dr. Eugene S. Chung was named as the Frank and Margo Homan Endowed Chair for Heart Failure. He is a nationally recognized heart failure specialist, who came to Cincinnati in 2000 to establish the Heart Failure Program at The Christ Hospital. The endowment gift will provide a permanent, self-sustaining source of funding that will enable Dr. Chung to conduct comprehensive heart failure research, including clinical trials, as well as develop and expand upon heart failure programs.