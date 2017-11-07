‘Healing talents’ help survivors find life after abuse

Survivors of sexual and domestic abuse took to the stage for the second Healing Thru the Arts event hosted by Norse Violence Prevention at Northern Kentucky University.

The KASSIE Project launched the event to give survivors of violence an opportunity to encourage others like themselves to look inside and tap into their own gifts and talents.

At this year’s event, eight survivors, including a 70-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, shared their stories. Survivors opened up about how their gifts (singing, spoken word and visual art) helped them heal from abusive pasts.

The KASSIE Project is a nontraditional, nonclinical healing initiative for survivors of sexual and domestic abuse that gives survivors control of when, where and what they share without judgment, ridicule or blame.

thekassieproject.org or nvp.nku.edu