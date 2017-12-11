Appreciation lunch honors CABVI volunteers

The Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired honored volunteers during its annual Volunteer Appreciation Event at the Newport Syndicate.

Along with the many recognized for volunteer milestones, six individuals received recognition for special service. Among the honorees were:

Debbie Witte, Samuel S. Sheffield Award, for outstanding service.

Ralph Lowenstein, Caroline Fleming Fibbe Award, for service for Radio Reading Services of Greater Cincinnati.

Ben Leachman, Jim Moser Award, for service in broadcast support.

Carol Ritter, Ron Ott Award, for service as a personalized talking print reader.

Haley Thurston, Paul Silverglade Youth Volunteer Award.

Jerry O’Connell, One on One Award, for service as a One on One volunteer.

CABVI has 716 volunteers, some of whom have been with the organization 40 years.