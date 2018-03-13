AJC, JCRC to host Community Immigration Forum

Wednesday, March 14, 7:30 p.m., Adath Israel Congregation

The AJC Cincinnati and the Jewish Community Relations Council, the nonpartisan public affairs arm of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, will host a community forum to examine the immigration issue. The event will bring together experts in the field, including immigration attorneys and advocates, as well as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient.

Keynote speaker will be Naomi Steinberg, senior director for policy and advocacy at HIAS. The organization helps vulnerable refugees find freedom and safety. Panelists include Jose Cabrera, DACA recipient; Julie LeMaster, attorney and executive director/co-founder of Immigration and Refugee Law Center; and Nazly Mamedova, immigration attorney with Wanglaw.

Moderator will be Hagit Limor, Fox 19 Now investigative reporter.

The organizations are tackling this hot-button issue now because American Jews were all immigrants to this country, some recently and others long ago. Panelists, along with others, will discuss what policies they want the U.S. to adopt for young adults who were brought here as children but lack proper documentation. They also will talk about what types of immigration laws are fair and just.