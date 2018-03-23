2018 Great Living Cincinnatians honored by Chamber

Four leaders who have made a lasting impact on the community were honored by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber as Great Living Cincinnatians at its annual dinner.

The honorees are Robert J. Kohlhepp, Dr. Chester C. Pryor II, John F. Steele Sr. and Judith B. VanGinkel, Ph.D.

They join 151 previous honorees chosen by the Chamber’s Senior Council. Honorees are recognized for service to the community; business and civic attainment on a local, state, national or international level; leadership; awareness of the needs of others; and distinctive accomplishments that have brought favorable attention to their community, institution or organization.

