UC’s Pinto shares insights with Woman’s Club

The Cincinnati Woman’s Club welcomed Neville Pinto, Ph.D., president of the University of Cincinnati, as guest speaker. Pinto shared his vision for the future and his philosophy on leadership.

Pinto referred to longstanding ties between the club and UC, beginning with Annie Laws, a club founder. He emphasized his belief that great cities are founded on great institutions. He said that, like UC, the club has had a continuing impact on educating young people through its scholarship program.

