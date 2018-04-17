$1M grant supports film festival, LADD

Jeff and Susan Harris announced a $1 million challenge grant to help expand the reach of the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival.

The Harrises are longtime financial supporters of the festival. As a five-year commitment, for every 75 cents raised, Living Arrangement for the Developmentally Disabled and the film festival will receive 25 cents, thanks to the challenge grant.

The event, formerly the ReelAbilities Film Festival, is the region’s largest film festival. Set for Sept. 26-30, the 2018 Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival will showcase over 35 feature-length and short films from around the world. To date, nearly 100 films have been submitted. The festival also will feature a community celebration.

Organizers aim to create an experience that exposes festival participants to a special cinematic experience, as well as enlightening them about diversity.