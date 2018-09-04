Author: Address poverty to solve hunger

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thursday, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m., Cintas Center, Xavier University

Too many anti-hunger groups ignore the reason families struggle with food insecurity, author Andy Fisher argues. His book, “Big Hunger: The Unholy Alliance Between Corporate America and Anti-Hunger Groups,” outlines a vision for solving hunger by addressing poverty.

Fisher will share his vision at a free public forum.

The Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio event will feature a panel discussion with Fisher, along with Giovanna Alvarez, director of the Su Casa Hispanic Center; Ted Bergh, CEO of Catholic Charities; Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati; Kurt Reiber, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank; and Moira Weir, director of Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services.

“We have pretended that the problem is hunger and not poverty. We’ve pretended that the solution to hunger is charity, not ensuring the right to food or increasing the political power of the poor,” Fisher says. “We need to ask whether the billions of dollars invested in the charitable food system would be better spent in other more effective and more dignifying ways of bolstering food security.”

ccswoh.org/about-big-hunger