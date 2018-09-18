Art Affaire to feature 120 artists

Saturday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Milford

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society will present the 13th annual Art Affaire on a closed three-block section of Main Street.

The juried show will feature 120 local and regional artists exhibiting and selling original works in clay, digital art, drawing, fiber art, glass, jewelry, leather, metalwork, mixed media, painting, paper and printmaking, photography, sculpture, wearable art and wood.

In addition, the event will include strolling musical entertainment, food, wine and beer, and a community cultural tent featuring arts organizations.

MilfordHistory.net