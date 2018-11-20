The Cincinnati Ballet commissioned a new oil painting to commemorate Carmon DeLeone’s 50th year with the organization. Carl J. Samson’s portrait of DeLeone, Cincinnati Ballet’s music director, made its debut in late October. The image now hangs in Music Hall’s north hallway.

Cincinnati Ballet CEO Scott Altman and artistic director Victoria Morgan offered remarks during the event. Cincinnati Ballet patrons Margaret and Michael Valentine, along with DeLeone, unveiled the portrait.

Samson has three other paintings hanging in Music Hall. The works depict arts patrons Patricia Corbett and J. Ralph Corbett and former Cincinnati Opera artistic director Jim DeBlasis. The Cincinnati artist is a repeat winner at the National Portrait Competition and has served as chairman and vice chairman of the former American Society of Portrait Artists. Samson was a distinguished guest of honor at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

DeLeone – in addition to his work for the Cincinnati Ballet – is conductor laureate of the Illinois Philharmon­ic Orchestra and the Middletown Symphony. He has served as conductor and host of the Family Concert Series at New York’s Carnegie Hall and has conducted frequent performances in Europe with the Luxembourg Philharmonic. He has com­posed many original scores for the ballet. His best-known work, “Peter Pan,” is performed nationally and overseas. He possesses a wide range of musical interests and is experienced in both the classics and jazz.