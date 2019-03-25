Charee and Bob Maddux, honorary chairs

Wednesday, April 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Kenwood Country Club



Charee and Bob Maddux, owners of Delhi Flower & Garden Center, are honorary chairs for the Cincinnati Horticultural Society’s Ladies Day.

Bob Maddux is a board member for the society, and both are longtime volunteers and supporters of the Cincinnati Flower Show. Delhi Garden Center has won countless gold medals and awards at the event.

Jack Barnwell, owner of Barnwell Landscape and Garden, will be the keynote speaker, sharing his experiences as the designer and creator of the annual garden displays on Mackinac Island in Michigan. Barnwell, an author and award-winning designer, co-hosts the Island’s Grand Garden Show every August.

Jack Barnwell, keynote speaker, with Cynthia Muhlhauser, CHS board chair

Ladies Day includes lunch and a raffle. Items up for bid will include FC Cincinnati tickets and a one-night stay and dinner at Hotel Iroquois on Mackinac Island.

Committee members are Cynthia Muhlhauser, Stephanie Sudbrack-Busam, Judy Dunning, Jeane Elliott, Kris Faulk, Marie Huenefeld, Michel Keidel, Kevin O’Dell and Gail Suiter.

Tickets are $100 and $125.

cincinnatihorticulturalsociety.com