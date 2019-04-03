Event Recap, Recognition

Chamber inducts Alva Jean Crawford, John J. Frank Jr., Joseph H. Head Jr., Sister Rose Ann Fleming as Great Living Cincinnatians

by  • 

The 2019 class of Great Living Cincinnatians was inducted at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s Annual Dinner, presented by PNC.

A record audience of nearly 1,400 attended the dinner at Duke Energy Convention Center.

The four honorees join 155 previously chosen by the Chamber’s Senior Council. Welcomed to the prestigious group were Alva Jean Crawford, John J. Frank Jr., Joseph H. Head Jr. and Sister Rose Ann Fleming.

Since 1967, the Great Living Cincinnatian Award has been presented annually to recognize service to the community; business and civic attainment on a local, state, national or international level; leadership; awareness of the needs of others; and distinctive accomplishments that have brought favorable attention to their community, institution or organization.

Biographies of the 2019 Great Living Cincinnatians are available at cincinnatichamber.com/annualdinner.

  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    Phil Castellini, John J. Frank Jr., Alva Jean Crawford, Joseph H. Head Jr., Sister Rose Ann Fleming, Molly North and Jill P. Meyer Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor
  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    Delano White, Whitney Gaskins and Kariuki Epps Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor
  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    Warren Weber, Phil Castellini, Brendon Cull and Kick Lee Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor
  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    Danielle Wilson andKick Lee Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor
  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    Candice Brackeen and Brendon Cull Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor
  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    Guinette Kirk and Dave Beckett Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor
  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    Ken Parker, Cathy Bernardino Bailey, Brian Lamb, Danielle Wilson, Means Cameron, Whitney Gaskins and Kick Lee Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt
  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    Jill P. Meyer, Molly North, Phil Castellini and Joseph H. Head Jr. Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt
  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    Molly North, Alva Jean Crawford, Jill P. Meyer and Phil Castellini Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt
  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    Jill P. Meyer, Molly North, John J. Frank Jr. and Phil Castellini Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt
  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    Jill P. Meyer, Molly North, Sister Rose Ann Fleming and Phil Castellini Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt
  • Great Living Cincinnatians Chamber
    The Children’s Theatre Star All Stars Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt

Leave a Reply