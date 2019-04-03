Chamber inducts Alva Jean Crawford, John J. Frank Jr., Joseph H. Head Jr., Sister Rose Ann Fleming as Great Living Cincinnatians

The 2019 class of Great Living Cincinnatians was inducted at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s Annual Dinner, presented by PNC.

A record audience of nearly 1,400 attended the dinner at Duke Energy Convention Center.

The four honorees join 155 previously chosen by the Chamber’s Senior Council. Welcomed to the prestigious group were Alva Jean Crawford, John J. Frank Jr., Joseph H. Head Jr. and Sister Rose Ann Fleming.

Since 1967, the Great Living Cincinnatian Award has been presented annually to recognize service to the community; business and civic attainment on a local, state, national or international level; leadership; awareness of the needs of others; and distinctive accomplishments that have brought favorable attention to their community, institution or organization.



Biographies of the 2019 Great Living Cincinnatians are available at cincinnatichamber.com/annualdinner.

Phil Castellini, John J. Frank Jr., Alva Jean Crawford, Joseph H. Head Jr., Sister Rose Ann Fleming, Molly North and Jill P. Meyer Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor

Delano White, Whitney Gaskins and Kariuki Epps Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor

Warren Weber, Phil Castellini, Brendon Cull and Kick Lee Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor

Danielle Wilson andKick Lee Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor

Candice Brackeen and Brendon Cull Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor

Guinette Kirk and Dave Beckett Photos of courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Leigh Taylor

Ken Parker, Cathy Bernardino Bailey, Brian Lamb, Danielle Wilson, Means Cameron, Whitney Gaskins and Kick Lee Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt

Jill P. Meyer, Molly North, Phil Castellini and Joseph H. Head Jr. Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt

Molly North, Alva Jean Crawford, Jill P. Meyer and Phil Castellini Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt

Jill P. Meyer, Molly North, John J. Frank Jr. and Phil Castellini Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt

Jill P. Meyer, Molly North, Sister Rose Ann Fleming and Phil Castellini Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt

The Children’s Theatre Star All Stars Photos courtesy of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber/Ross Van Pelt