Chamber inducts Alva Jean Crawford, John J. Frank Jr., Joseph H. Head Jr., Sister Rose Ann Fleming as Great Living Cincinnatians

The 2019 class of Great Living Cincinnatianswas inducted at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s Annual Dinner, presented by PNC.
A record audience of nearly 1,400 attended the dinner at Duke Energy Convention Center.
The four honorees join 155 previously chosen by the Chamber’s Senior Council. Welcomed to the prestigious group were Alva Jean Crawford, John J. Frank Jr., Joseph H. Head Jr. and Sister Rose Ann Fleming.
Since 1967, the Great Living Cincinnatian Award has been presented annually to recognize service to the community; business and civic attainment on a local, state, national or international level; leadership; awareness of the needs of others; and distinctive accomplishments that have brought favorable attention to their community, institution or organization.