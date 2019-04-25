St. Vincent de Paul salutes Bob Castellini

Bob Castellini

Thursday, May 9, 6 p.m., Cintas Center

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will honor Bob Castellini’s commitment to the Cincinnati community at an annual Celebration of Service.

Castellini is owner and CEO of the Cincinnati Reds, as well as chairman of the Castellini Group of Companies. He is a longtime advocate of St. Vincent de Paul and one of the area’s most active and philanthropic citizens, serving on the board of a wide range of organizations that focus on improving Cincinnati and the lives of its residents.

The evening includes dinner, drinks and dessert.

Proceeds from the event benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s Liz Carter Homelessness Prevention Fund, which helped keep more than 8,500 local families in their homes last year.

St. Vincent de Paul is marking its 150th anniversary in Cincinnati.

Tickets are $75.

svdpcincinnati.org/COS