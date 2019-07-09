One day only … Apollo 11 lands at Museum Center OMNIMAX

Here’s a chance to relive the very first Moon landing or share the experience with your family.

On July 20, Cincinnati Museum Center will feature “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” in its Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater throughout the day, on the 50th anniversary of that “first small step” on the Moon. Created exclusively for the OMNIMAX Theater, the film features never-before-seen footage and audio from the historic mission.

Crafted from a newly-discovered trove of never-before-seen 70mm footage and more than 11,000 hours of uncatalogued audio recordings, Apollo 11: First Steps Edition puts you at the center of NASA’s historic lunar landing.

“What makes this movie so much better than any other that celebrates the 50th anniversary is that the producers used only original 50-year-old film and audio without any modern commentary. That alone makes you feel like you are living through the historic event,” said Dave Duszynski, president of Mercury Museum Services. “Perhaps the most amazing moment is the Saturn V rocket launch as experienced with the OMNIMAX Theater’s new sound system.”

Created entirely from archival materials provided by NASA and the National Archives, the film features incredible shots of the launch, inside Mission Control and recovery and post-mission activities. Audio recordings capture individual tracks from 60 key mission personnel throughout the mission.

“[W]e cannot wait to see audiences experience the thrill of walking on the Moon with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin and becoming a part of history as the world celebrates this greatest of human accomplishments,” said Shaun MacGillivray, president of MacGillivray Freeman Films.

“Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” will have showings every hour, Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

cincymuseum.org/omnimax/First-Steps

Destination Moon pre-sale vouchers

CMC’s screening of “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” coincides with the opening of pre-sale vouchers for the upcoming exhibition “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission.” Purchase your pre-sale voucher on July 20 along with your “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” ticket and save $2.

“Destination Moon” is a national traveling exhibition produced by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) and the National Air and Space Museum. The exhibition features over 20 authentic artifacts from the Apollo program, including several flown aboard Apollo 11 on its historic mission. The highlight of the exhibition is the Apollo 11 command module Columbia, the only portion of the spacecraft to safely return home after successfully landing men on the moon and returning them to Earth. Cincinnati is the final stop of “Destination Moon’s” national tour and will open September 28.