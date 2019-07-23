Nathaniel Gaefcke, “Tracy in Warm Light,” mezzotint

Angela Livezey, “Flower Wallpaper,” pastel on paper

Ron Prigat, “Reading,” oil on panel

Manifest, a nonprofit supporter of the visual arts, creative research and accessible art-based experiences, recently presented Nathaniel Gaefcke and Ron Prigat with the eighth Manifest Artist Residency (MAR) award.

Angela Livezey received a second-year appointment to the Scholar in Residence program.

The recipients:

Gaefcke has a Master of Fine Art degree from The New York Academy of Art and a second MFA from Fontbonne University in Saint Louis. He has shown work nationally and internationally.

Prigat is a US-based Israeli figurative painter and printmaker and an alumnus of the Jerusalem Studio School Masterclass program with an MFA from the University of New Hampshire.

Livezey received her Bachelors of Fine Art from the University of Iowa.

The reception for the Manifest Artist Residency was held during the recent opening of three new exhibits: 13th Annual Master Pieces, KINDRED, and VOID.

Each exhibit preview reception and public opening at Manifest during the next year will also be an open house for the MAR space and resident artists.

Manifest seeks to engage students, professionals and the public through exhibits, studio programs and publications centered on the broader visual arts.

www.manifestgallery.org

