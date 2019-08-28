MUST-SEE: Visual Arts, Fall 2019

The exciting art offerings for this fall feature both historically famous artwork and the creative output of our own homegrown talent. Happy gallery hopping, all!

Robert Colescott, “George Washington Carver Crossing the Delaware: Page from an American History Textbook”

Contemporary Arts Center

Robert Colescott: ‘Art and Race Matters’

Robert Colescott will open the CAC season in September. Check out my profile and preview here.

Sept. 20-Jan. 12, contemporaryartscenter.org

From “Panoramic Views of America’s Landmark Museums” at the Contemporary Arts Center: Tom Schiff, “Carnegie Art Museum, Staircase, Pittsburgh, PA,” photograph

Tom Schiff: ‘Surrounded by Art’

In November, Cincinnati native Tom Schiff will be showcased with panoramic photographs of our nation’s art museums. Schiff has been photographing with various themes in mind, starting with Cincinnati’s parks. From that start, he has traveled across America photographing important libraries, civic buildings, cities and Frank Lloyd Wright architecture.

Nov. 22-March 1, contemporaryartscenter.org

From “The Poetry of Nature” at Taft Museum of Art: Albert Bierstadt, “Autumn Woods, Oneida County, State of New York,” 1886, oil on linen, York Historical Society

Taft Museum of Art

‘The Poetry of Nature’

The Taft Museum will treat you to beloved American landscapes in “The Poetry of Nature: Hudson River School Landscapes From the New York Historical Society.” These paintings reveal the natural wonders that sparked the first artistic movement in the United States. The American landscape inspired a loosely knit group of 19th-century artists to create paintings that present nature as spiritually renewing and culturally defining. In 2016, the Taft mounted an extraordinary exhibit of historic American photographs, so this exhibit follows a rich curatorial trend.

Oct. 5-Jan. 12, taftmuseum.org

From “Women Breaking Boundaries” at Cincinnati Art Museum: Chiyo Mitsuhisa, Japan, “Presentation of a Prince,” Momoyama period (1573–1615), color and gold leaf on paper

Cincinnati Art Museum

‘Women Breaking Boundaries’

A free exhibition highlighting 38 artworks from the museum’s permanent collection, “Women Breaking Boundaries” features female artists from the 17th century to today. The exhibit – designed to encourage visitors to think critically about gender, inclusion and diversity – was conceived as the museum’s main contribution to ArtsWave’s “Power of Her” initiative.

Oct. 11-April 12, cincinnatiartmuseum.org

From “Treasures of the Spanish World” at the Cincinnati Art Museum: El Greco, “The Penitent Saint Jerome,” circa 1600, oil on canvas, courtesy of The Hispanic Society of America, New York

‘Treasures of the Spanish World’

This exhibit will be like having a museum within the museum – and will take up both of the museum’s major exhibition galleries. Including more than 200 exceptional works from the collections of the Hispanic Society of America in New York City, the art spans more than 3,000 years. A significant number have not been exhibited outside the Hispanic Society, and some have never been shown. “Treasures of the Spanish World” originally opened at Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid.

Oct. 25-Jan. 19, cincinnatiartmuseum.org

A not-to-miss gallery show: ceramics at Caza Sikes

Among many coming exhibits, one that got my attention is the solo show of whimsical and lyrical ceramics by Sheryl Zacharia, opening at Caza Sikes Gallery in Oakley. She is from Santa Fe, N.M., and recently won a juror award at Craft Forms at the Smithsonian Art Museum in Washington, D.C.

Oct.11-Nov. 5, cazasikes.com

