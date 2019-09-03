Lights…Camera…3 fall film fests coming to town

Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati

Sept. 5-14, various locations

Unique in Ohio, the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati is organized by the Cincinnati Sister City (India) and the Cincinnati Art Museum. The festival screens premieres of features, documentaries and shorts made in and about the South Asian subcontinent.

The festival will open with “Moving Images: Monsoon Wedding” at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the museum.

In all, it will present six days of screenings, post-screening discussions and award ceremonies.

The Indian Film Festival aims to enhance awareness of Indian culture in our region, and its slogan is “Engaging diversity through film.”

Collaborators include the Cincinnati Art Museum, Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Esquire Theatre, Mariemont Theatre and Kenwood Theatre.

Schedules and more information are on the festival website.

indiacincinnatisistercity.org/iifcincy-indian-film-festival

Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival

Oct. 2-6, 7 locations, Over-the-Rhine

The region’s largest film festival will begin this year’s edition with a luncheon at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at Duke Energy Convention Center. The festival will feature screenings of more than 60 films at venues throughout Over-the-Rhine, Q&A sessions with filmmakers and celebrities, free workshops, and panel discussions on film topics.

“All the Gods in the Sky”

Among the feature films on the lineup are “All the Gods in the Sky,” “A Regular Woman,” “Close Your Eyes and Fly,” “f11 and Be There,” “God-Given Talent,” “Hearts of Glass,” “Otto Neururer: Hope Through Darkness,” “Instrument of War” and “Top-End Wedding.”

The festival’s stated mission: “Empowering our shared humanity through stories, conversations and action.”

“Top-End Wedding”

Among the special events:

Film buffs can meet Ya’Ke Smith, Taft Museum’s recently appointed Duncanson Artist-in-Residence, during the Oct. 4 film screening and Oct. 5 film panel discussion.

“Wine Over-the-Rhine” events, which include a wine tasting and film screening, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Revel OTR Urban Winery and 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Rosedale OTR.

For films, schedules and detailed information, check the festival’s website or download its app for iPhone and Android.

otrfilmfest.org

“ f11 and Be There”

OutReels Cincinnati

Nov. 21-23, Cincinnati World Cinema, downtown

OutReels Cincinnati is a three-day LGBTQ film festival. In its eighth year, it will screen more than 20 shorts, features and documentaries. As in past years, the lineup will include films from various countries. The festival also includes parties, talkbacks and related social events.

OutReels Cincinnati is an organization that “seeks to enlighten, educate and entertain the community through the exhibition and discussion of LGBT-themed films.”

More information on the festival is available online.

outreelscincy.org