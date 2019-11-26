Some overstuffed stockings for area nonprofits this season

Several key Cincinnati nonprofits have announced major, game-changing grants and fundraising efforts that will help them deliver needed services to residents of our region:



James and Anne Nethercott

Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Greater Cincinnati Foundation has received the largest endowed gift in its history – an $18 million fund established by the late James and Anne Nethercott.

Through the fund, the foundation will award grants to organizations working to advance educational improvement, community and racial harmony, government responsibility, workforce, early childhood development and responsible journalism.

James Nethercott was chief financial officer of Procter & Gamble from 1976 until his retirement in 1991. He died in 2009. Anne Nethercott died this year.

gcfdn.org



Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati has exceeded its campaign goal of $50 million to expand its house next to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with a new tower set to open in late spring 2020.The campaign has been raising funds to build a 99-room expansion for the charity, which provides housing and support for families who travel to Cincinnati seeking medical care for their critically ill children.

rmhcincinnati.org



TriHealthNow

Bethesda Inc.’s grantmaking initiative to transform health, bi3, has awarded $3.84 million to TriHealth to fund a new telehealth program, advancing how healthcare is delivered in Greater Cincinnati. TriHealthNow will enable patients to meet with and be treated by physicians remotely. Telehealth access will complement TriHealth’s network of providers, consisting of six hospitals and 130 sites of care.

bi3.org

trihealth.com



Carrie and John Hayden

UC College of Medicine

John and Carrie Hayden have donated $2 million to the University of Cincinnati’s Center for Integrative Health and Wellness at the College of Medicine. The gift will establish the Carrie K. Hayden Endowed Chair of Integrative Oncology Research.

The chair will advance integrative oncology research at the center and boost efforts to earn a designation from the National Cancer Institute as a comprehensive cancer center.

med.uc.edu



Bethany House Services

Bethany House Services has received the largest gift in its history – $1.25 million. BHS is one of 32 organizations nationwide to receive a donation from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund in its second year of existence. Bethany will use the donation to help fund a new, consolidated family shelter and comprehensive service center for families experiencing homelessness

bethanyhouseservices.org

