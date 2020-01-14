Taft Museum awarded huge NEH grant toward bicentennial year

The Taft Museum of Art has been awarded the National Endowment for the Humanities’ competitive Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant in the maximum amount: $750,000. The grant will directly support the Taft’s bicentennial infrastructure project kicking off later this year. The funds will help to preserve and reconstruct the museum’s 200-year-old historic house.

Taft Historic House

Deborah Emont Scott, Louise Taft Semple president/CEO of the Taft, expressed her gratitude “to our partners in this endeavor and to the National Endowment for the Humanities for supporting our Historic House’s much-needed rehabilitation efforts. This will ensure that the TMA, its historic architecture, and culturally enriching offerings remain in excellent condition for future generations.”

Learn more about the NEH’s Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant.

The Taft Museum is one of the finest small art museums in America, a National Historic Landmark built in 1820, and the oldest domestic wooden structure in situ in Cincinnati. The house was the home of several prominent Cincinnatians, including Martin Baum, Nicholas Longworth, David Sinton, Anna Sinton Taft and Charles Phelps Taft.

taftmuseum.org

