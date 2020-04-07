CCM’s Musical Theatre Showcase must go on … online

Each year, musical theater seniors from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music head to Manhattan to present a showcase performance for key industry agents and casting directors. In fact, CCM was the first to establish a networking event of this kind for their students nearly 30 years ago.

Many graduates-to-be get their start at this showcase. But this year the live version has fallen victim to COVID-19. When a handful of New York City-based alumni got wind of this cancellation, they offered to create an online portal for agents and directors to access the showcase, which fortunately was recorded for archival purposes a few weeks ago.

With technical support from alumni on staff at The Network and Chisholm Web Design, CCM’s department actualized an online portal, complete with footage of solo performances and medleys, bookended by full-ensemble opening and closing numbers. Agents and casting directors also have direct access to each performer, their headshot, resume and messaging components.

Diane Lala

“The people in musical theater are a resilient and collaborative group of humans who rise above in times of crisis to create art and lift the spirit,” said interim department chair Diane Lala. She expressed gratitude for “the generous support of our alumni that helped execute this new platform and bring the showcase to living rooms and casting tables everywhere.”