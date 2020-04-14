Sew Valley now manufacturing PPE

Sew Valley, in partnership with apparel designer Hemmer Design, is opening up its facility to manufacture PPE for health care facilities and front line workers.

Founded in 2017, Sew Valley is a nonprofit that provides resources to apparel designers and entrepreneurs: physical workspace, educational workshops and contract services like pattern making, sample making, and small batch production.

Sew Valley is manufacturing gowns and masks based on each client’s specific material/design needs. To keep up with demand, they are hiring full- and part-time workers.

If you sew and are self-isolating, Sew Valley is seeking volunteers to work from home. Materials will be provided.

To donate: sewvalley.org/svppedonation

Info: sewvalley.org