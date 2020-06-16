Names in the News / June 17

An occasional report on comings and goings, recognition, promotions and appointments within the nonprofit community

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society announced its Man & Woman of the Year for 2020. This year’s Man & Woman of the Year campaigns looked much different thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, but is still considered a success. Supporters of LLS gathered virtually to celebrate and honor the seven Cincinnati candidates and 11 Dayton candidates. The Cincinnati campaign raised $324,384, and the Dayton campaign raised $202,828 across 10 weeks.

2020 Cincinnati Man of the Year : Drew Homan

2020 Cincinnati Woman of the Year : Kim Beach

2020 Dayton Woman of the Year : Sara White

YWCA Greater Cincinnati elected Diane Jordan as their new board chair and two new board members: Virginia Kuertz and Carolyn Micheli.

Executive committee members for 2020-21:

Anne Mulder, vice chair and secretary

vice chair and secretary Sarah Broman, chair, human resources

chair, human resources Christi Kuhns, chair, advocacy

chair, advocacy De Asa Nichols, chair, governance

chair, governance Nicole Rasmussen, chair, finance

chair, finance Jackie Reau, chair, communications

chair, communications Alicia Townsend, chair, racial justice

chair, racial justice Jamila Watson, chair, program evaluation

chair, program evaluation Pam Weber, chair, development

ArtWorks announced the appointment of Joe Muraca as its new board president. Muraca has served on the ArtWorks board for four years and became vice president in 2018. In addition, Rocco D’Ascenzo of Duke Energy has joined the board and Lauren Hannan Shafer, ArtWorks’ outgoing CEO, has rejoined the board.

David Walsh, CEO of Hopsice of Southwest Ohio has been elected chair of the Ohio Health Care Association Home Care & Hospice board of directors. OHCA represents more than 1000 assisted living communities, home care and hospice service providers, providers of care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and skilled nursing communities.

David Walsh