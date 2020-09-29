United Way creates virtual product drive through Amazon

United Way of Greater Cincinnati continues to monitor the needs of Greater Cincinnati residents in order to quickly provide relief to families during these unprecedented times. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing ongoing financial challenges for our community, the urgency for basic-need items continues to grow.

UWGC President & CEO Moira Weir

In response to requests from both individuals and organizations looking for ways to support the community, while maintaining safe distance, United Way has created a Virtual Product Drive. Here’s how to participate:

• Complete this short form to receive a link to needed items, powered by Amazon Registry. Place your order.

• Items will be shipped directly to United Way, who will distribute them to partner organizations supporting food pantries, providing after-school programming, temporary housing for families, services for older adults and more.

According to UWGC President & CEO Moira Weir, “Recovery and revitalization of our systems requires all of us to come together and support each other because United is the way to help.”

uwgc.org