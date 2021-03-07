Enjoy breakfast at Cincinnati Zoo with lions, cheetahs and hippos (oh my!)

The Cincinnati Zoo is serving up a hot breakfast in the coming months paired with visits with some of your favorite animals. Guests will be treated to breakfast on the Base Camp Café deck and then to a private tour of two animal habitats. While watching the animals enjoy a leisurely morning, attendees will learn fun facts and hear stories from a zookeeper. Different duos of animals will be featured in each of the ten dates, April through August.
The array of breakfast options includes pancakes with Nutella – the events’ corporate sponsor – breakfast burritos, hash browns, fruit, yogurt, and non-alcoholic beverages.
Tickets are available now, but quantities are limited.
Options/dates include:
- April 9: lions and hippos
- April 18: elephants and African penguins
- May 5: hippos and painted dogs
- May 22: red pandas and kangaroos
- June 4: gorillas and manatees
- June 19: cheetahs and giraffes
- July 17: hippos and cheetahs
- July 3: kangaroos and elephants
- Aug. 7: hippos and African penguins
- Aug. 28: lions and painted dogs
Early admission and parking are included, and guests are welcome to stay all day. Tickets are $119 per person.