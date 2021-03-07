Enjoy breakfast at Cincinnati Zoo with lions, cheetahs and hippos (oh my!)

The Cincinnati Zoo is serving up a hot breakfast in the coming months paired with visits with some of your favorite animals. Guests will be treated to breakfast on the Base Camp Café deck and then to a private tour of two animal habitats. While watching the animals enjoy a leisurely morning, attendees will learn fun facts and hear stories from a zookeeper. Different duos of animals will be featured in each of the ten dates, April through August.

Photos by Lisa Hubbard

The array of breakfast options includes pancakes with Nutella – the events’ corporate sponsor – breakfast burritos, hash browns, fruit, yogurt, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are available now, but quantities are limited.

Options/dates include:

April 9 : lions and hippos

: lions and hippos April 18 : elephants and African penguins

: elephants and African penguins May 5 : hippos and painted dogs

: hippos and painted dogs May 22 : red pandas and kangaroos

: red pandas and kangaroos June 4 : gorillas and manatees

: gorillas and manatees June 19 : cheetahs and giraffes

: cheetahs and giraffes July 17 : hippos and cheetahs

: hippos and cheetahs July 3 : kangaroos and elephants

: kangaroos and elephants Aug. 7 : hippos and African penguins

: hippos and African penguins Aug. 28: lions and painted dogs

Early admission and parking are included, and guests are welcome to stay all day. Tickets are $119 per person.

www.cincinnatizoo.org