Duncanson Artist takes her turn on the Taft Museum runway

The Taft Museum of Art and the Robert S. Duncanson Society kick off the 34th Annual Duncanson Artist-in-Residence this week hosting fashion designer Asha Ama Bias-Daniels. Bias-Daniels is the first Cincinnati designer to compete on the television series Project Runway, as a finalist on Under the Gunn, and also a returning contestant for the newest All-Stars season.

As the 2021 Duncanson Artist-in-Residence, Bias-Daniels will lead public programs, teach workshops, and visit schools across Greater Cincinnati through April 26.

Asha Ama Bias-Daniels

Public Events & Programs

Wednesday, April 14

Welcome & Artist Talk | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. Register.

Virtual Tour | Asha Ama Bias-Daniels leads a 30-minute online tour featuring her designs now on view at the Taft Museum of Art. Register. FREE for members, $5 for non-members. Also, Wednesday, April 21.

Saturday, April 17

Workshop: Fashion Crowns | 10 a.m.-noon. Clifton Cultural Arts Center. Bias-Daniels guides the creation of a headpiece incorporating unconventional items, paint and embellishments to showcase participants’ identities. Catered to grades 7-12. Supplies included. Free, but registration required.

More events and features to be announced HERE.