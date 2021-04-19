United Way offering literacy kits to boost school readiness

United Way of Greater Cincinnati wants to help local families have reading materials on-hand with which they can create special memories of reading together.

As part of National Volunteer Week, UWGC is kicking off its effort to collect and distribute 3,700 literacy kits to Hamilton County families. The agency is asking the community, corporate partners, faith-based partners and others to buy and assemble the kits, which include a new book and other reading activities to help preschoolers achieve kindergarten readiness – a proven key to future success. Early reading and school readiness are critical to academic success and long-term financial stability.

UWGC has partnered with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to ensure they reach deserving families.

To get involved, visit the Blue Manatee Literacy Project website:

Purchase & Assemble - Individuals and families can purchase kits online. Have kits shipped to your home or pick up curbside at Blue Manatee in Oakley. Assemble your kits, then return them to UWGC during one of our designated return days.

- Individuals and families can purchase kits online. Have kits shipped to your home or pick up curbside at Blue Manatee in Oakley. Assemble your kits, then return them to UWGC during one of our designated return days. Purchase Only - Do you wish to support the cause but don’t have time to assemble? Donate kits through the purchase site and UWGC will enlist volunteers to assemble them.

- Do you wish to support the cause but don’t have time to assemble? Donate kits through the purchase site and UWGC will enlist volunteers to assemble them. Group Purchase & Assembly – Workplaces, community groups, faith groups and others can purchase kits in bulk to host an in-office or remote service project. UWGC will work with you to support delivery and return logistics of your bulk purchase.

United Way will collect kits through June 18.