ArtsWave’s Boardway Bound opens applications

Boardway Bound, ArtsWave’s nonprofit arts board leadership and development program, returns this fall in time for the restart of many performing arts events after a year of pandemic-related closures.

The acclaimed program, which includes board placement as a key component, has been in place since 2004, matching nearly 400 individuals from local companies with more than 100 arts organizations that make up the Cincinnati region.

Boardway Bound is seeking to attract professionals who are passionate about making a difference in the region. The program provides all the tools necessary to become a successful arts board volunteer, while offering a unique peer learning environment across companies, and the chance to interact with Greater Cincinnati’s arts professionals. For ArtsWave, the program is an important strategy in advancing an overall objective to increase the diversity of board leadership across the entire arts landscape.

Comprised of six, two-hour sessions, Sept. 13 to Oct. 27, Boardway Bound blends in-person and virtual learning and includes classroom interaction with videos, case studies and panel discussions. Information on best practices, industry trends, and the Cincinnati region’s arts scene is shared. Topics range from advocacy, fundraising and marketing to understanding arts budgets and nonprofit governance. In the final session, candidates meet with arts groups in a speed-dating approach. The program culminates with a matched relationship that the newly trained board candidate and arts organization define together, leading in many cases to a subsequent invitation to join in a board role.

The networking component, which has been a hallmark of Boardway Bound, has been expanded this year to include several additional opportunities with alumni from the program. Networking activities are sponsored by the law firm Thompson Hine LLP. Cincinnati office partner Shane Starkey said, “With refreshed content and sessions that will include Boardway Bound alumni, the program is becoming an even stronger resource for its participants.”

ArtsWave President and CEO, Alecia Kintner added, “Feedback from past participants confirms that Boardway Bound is highly effective in giving business professionals valuable new connections in the community and increasing their understanding of business issues that are particular to the arts. The upcoming program is coming at a critical time as arts organizations begin the long process of recovery and reintroducing themselves to the public after the isolation of COVID-19.”

The program has served as a welcome strategy for employee development for major employers, such as P&G, Thompson Hine LLP, PNC, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Ohio National Financial Services, Fifth Third Bank, Champlin Architecture, EY, GE Aviation, Kroger and The Christ Hospital Health Network.

An informational session for prospective applicants and employers will be held livestream on May 25 at 4 p.m. Interested participants are encouraged to sign up here.

Boardway Bound applications are due June 15.

Applicants from all backgrounds and career stages are welcome. ArtsWave encourages diverse candidates at all career levels, with the goal of ensuring that the programs and practices of the region’s arts and cultural organizations are reflective of our entire community.

artswave.org/boardwaybound