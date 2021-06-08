Cincinnati Zoo’s new Dornette Kanga’ Klimb aerial adventure course now open

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s new Dornette Kanga’ Klimb Aerial Adventure Course offers 58 different elements and challenges appropriate for any skill level and appetite for adventure.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this day,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “The course was actually completed last summer, but we couldn’t open it due to COVID-related staffing issues and restrictions. Visitors and employees have been eager to get on it! I tried it earlier this week and had a blast.”

Kanga’ Klimb is in Roo Valley, and climbers can actually see kangaroos down below from the elevated course.

Activities range from an easy stroll across an elevated bridge to challenging tests of balance and climbing skills. Parts of the course are ADA accessible.

Skilled guides will help visitors gear up and provide safety instruction prior to their adventure and give tips as they navigate the system. Obstacles include swinging logs, plank walk, tight rope, Burma bridge, spider web, post hop and balance beam.

Tickets, $16 for members and $19 for non-members, can be purchased at the Kanga’ Klimb entrance across from Hops Craft Beer Garden by Paycor and Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon. Participants must be at least 4 years old and weigh no more than 250 pounds. Close-toed shoes are required.

Additional information on the course and requirements.