Cincinnati Ballet throws a Friday block party for its new neighborhood – Walnut Hills

Cincinnati Ballet promises activities for the whole family this weekend as part of its opening of the new Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance. All events are free.

The weekend kicks off with a community block party, Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Along with tours of the building, guests can enjoy outdoor dance performances, kid-friendly crafts with Cincinnati Art Museum, vouchers for treats from local food trucks and lawn games. On the new Performance Plaza and Community Terrace, the Cincinnati Ballet Second Company – CB2 dancers – will present a free performance.

On Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., the new Center for Dance will offer a free sample class during the Otto M. Budig Academy Open House. With nine new studios, there are classes for dance lovers of all ages. Pre-register here for sample classes.

Cincinnati Ballet is following the latest guidelines encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control for all grand opening celebrations. When possible, activities will take place outdoors. Social distancing and masks may be required for some events.