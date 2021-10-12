Learning Grove and ResultsLab partner to improve lives of youth and families

Learning Grove, local nonprofit provider of high-quality learning experiences for children, youth and families, has announced a new partnership with ResultsLab to increase family and community impact.

Founded in 2015, ResultsLab is a consultancy created to help established nonprofits build their capacity for using data to accelerate positive change. The organization partners with teams in the social sector to maximize their outcomes and demonstrate the impact they co-create with communities. Representatives strive to equip clients with the data mindset, skill set and tool set necessary to be more successful and expand smartly.

“Learning Grove’s thinking about data is highly aligned to ours”, said Cindy Eby, ResultsLab’s CEO. “Many nonprofits think of data as a tool for reporting. Learning Grove is thinking strategically about how to utilize data to strengthen programs and drive strong outcomes. So, when Learning Grove’s leadership was excited about our approach to create a culture of learning that embraces data for greater impact – we were inspired and ready to partner. As our first Cincinnati client – Learning Grove is leading the way in impact management for the region.”

“ResultsLab presented us with a model to design a strong impact strategy with outcomes that cross through and connect all our bodies of work – from early childhood through college and career readiness – while also helping us to strengthen our measurement and data-use practices to build a culture of impact.” stated Shannon Starkey-Taylor, CEO of Learning Grove, “As a newly integrating organization we had recognized the need to strengthen our theory of change and ensure we were pursuing meaningful and highly impactful outcomes for children and families. We felt we had an opportunity at a unique moment in time with the recent merger to be proactive in our vision of how Learning Grove impacts the community.”

Through this partnership, Learning Grove plans to achieve a robust, well-documented, measurable and actionable strategy for how they impact the lives of the children, youth and families. Since the merger of Children, Inc. and Cincinnati Early Learning Centers that created Learning Grove, a strong priority for the organization was to lead with data and facts, not assumptions, in supporting the region. This partnership will allow for learning and continuous improvement in every aspect of Learning Grove’s work.

www.resultslab.org

www.learning-grove.org