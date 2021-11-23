Storefronts to the Forefront: Powering Community Connections

Duke Energy and Cincinnati Chamber partner for new neighborhood support initiative

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber has announced a new partnership with Duke Energy called Storefronts to the Forefront. This new initiative will support eleven business districts: Bellevue, East Price Hill, Fort Thomas, Loveland, Ludlow, Madisonville, Milford, New Richmond, Norwood, Reading and Walnut Hills.

“We are thrilled to partner with Duke Energy, which has a strong history of supporting small businesses, to power connections for eleven neighborhood business districts, especially in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic,” said Jill Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Chamber. “These districts are the lifeblood of the local economy. They were so crucial during the pandemic, and we want to make sure they survive – and thrive.”

Jill Meyer

Amy Spiller

The program has two key elements for the region’s business districts in these neighborhoods: to provide business connections and support, and to promote and market the small business community.

“Duke Energy has a long history of supporting small businesses and their employees, and we’re delighted to partner with the Chamber to help lift up these businesses even more,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We’re excited to deepen our commitment to our community.”

The Cincinnati Chamber and Duke Energy will co-promote one business district each month, highlighting stories of small businesses and entrepreneurship through Chamber publications, social media, email, and other outlets. The Cincinnati Chamber will lead a robust marketing program to support storytelling of businesses in each district, and the two organizations will continue to provide support over the next year.

“The Cincinnati Chamber and Duke Energy partnered to select these neighborhoods because they are representative of the diversity of our region’s business districts and our communities,” said Meyer. “We’re excited to further engage and connect stakeholders, business owners and community members in these neighborhoods with one another, with the broader business community and with the regional business members of the Cincinnati Chamber.”

“Our objective is two-fold,” said Meyer. “We want to promote the wonderful things these neighborhood business districts have to offer, and we also want to give them an expanded toolbox for success. We will offer customized programming opportunities specific to the needs of these storefront businesses in our region and help them grow throughout the year.”



Storefronts to the Forefront launches this month.

www.storefrontstotheforefront.com