Pyramid Hill offers free admission, welcomes new staff

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum hosts its annual “Founder’s Day” event March 11 in honor of founder Harry Thomas Wilks’ birthday, making admission to the park and museum free.

“Pyramid Hill is pleased to offer free admission to the park and the museum on March 11, the birthday of founder Harry T. Wilks. Harry’s legacy for the park and the community live on as we celebrate the 25th anniversary this year,” said Pyramid executive director Bryan Knicely. “This incredible asset belongs to the community now, and we have Harry to thank for that. We hope you will join us on this day to remember a great philanthropist and to explore all that Pyramid Hill has to offer.”

Wilks was a prominent lawyer in Hamilton County who actively served the community through various philanthropic committees. In 1986, Harry purchased the initial 40 acre property to build his home, now the Pyramid House. Eventually he envisioned something more, manifesting a space to preserve nature and exhibit world class sculptures that through his dedication grew into the Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park guests can enjoy today. Sharing his love for both art and nature with visitors brought many years of joy and satisfaction before passing on his 89th birthday in 2014.

The park features over 60 pieces of monumental outdoor sculpture in a natural setting of hills, meadows and forests. The Ancient Sculpture Museum features Greek, Roman, Etruscan, Syrian, and Egyptian sculpture dating to 1550 BCE. General admission for the park is $10 for adults, $5 for children.

Pyramid Hill also announced that Sarah Templeton Wilson has joined the leadership team as Pyramid Hill’s first development director. Zach Robinson has joined the organization as the new program manager.

Sarah Templeton Wilson, Zach Robingon

Templeton Wilson has an extensive career in both art and development. A Miami University graduate from the College of Creative Arts, she also has a Masters in Photographic Preservation and Collection Management from Ryerson University and the George Eastman House and is a doctoral candidate in Interdisciplinary Arts at Ohio University. She spent her summers growing up at Chautauqua Institution and credits that with developing her love for the arts.

She comes to Pyramid Hill after a career serving all four of Miami University’s campuses and most recently was part of the Cincinnati Ballet fundraising team that completed a $30.8 million capital campaign.

Robinson joins Pyramid Hill from the world of theatre administration. He spent the last 3 years with Know Theatre of Cincinnati as the artistic and community relations manager and brings his festival and program expertise to Pyramid Hill.