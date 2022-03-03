Heart Mini celebrates 45 years of fighting heart disease and stroke 

Event Returns to Downtown Cincinnati

The American Heart Association’s Heart Mini-Marathon and Walk presented by Kroger Health, Mercy Health and altafiber will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Greater Cincinnati tradition returns to downtown Cincinnati after two years of virtual participation. Poised to draw 20,000 runners and walkers and raise $3 million for the American Heart Association, the Heart Mini is the first major race of the year.

Christi Cornette, Chief Culture Officer of altafiber (formerly Cincinnati Bell) is serving as chair of the 2022 Heart Mini campaign.

“Altafiber is committed to creating health equity throughout our organization of 4,700 employees, as well as the communities where we do business,” said Cornette, “That’s why we are so excited to join the American Heart Association’s health equity efforts, by leading the Heart Mini campaign. As the Move More sponsor, altafiber encourages Greater Cincinnati to get their Hearts in Motion by joining us at the Heart Mini on March 13!”

The Heart Mini is Greater Cincinnati’s largest fundraiser, drawing runners and walkers who are committed to the American Heart Association’s mission to fight heart disease and stroke.

The weekend schedule includes:

Saturday, March 12

Registration, packet pickup & donation drop off

Messer Construction

643 W. Court St, Cincinnati, OH 45203

(All those who registered after February 14 can pick up their packet here.)

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

Registration, packet pickup & donation drop off

First Financial Center

255 East Fifth street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

6 a.m.-noon

Bag check

Bus on corner of 5th & Sycamore

6:30 a.m.-noon

St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Heart ½ Marathon

Medpace’s 15K Heart Mini-Marathon

7:30 a.m.

.UC Health’s 1K Steps for Stroke

9:15 a.m.

Ohio National Financial Services’ 5K Heart Race

10:30 a.m.

2K Kids Race

11:30 a.m.

Mercy Health’s 5K Heart Walk

Noon

For more information and to register for the Heart Mini visit heartmini.org.

All proceeds benefit the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.