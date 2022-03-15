Prevent Blindness Ohio honors Reiber

The Ohio affiliate of Prevent Blindness honored Kurt Reiber and the Freestore Foodbank earlier this month with the 2022 People of Vision Award.

Since 1985, The Ohio affiliate of Prevent Blindness (PBO) has recognized and awarded select organizations and their leaders for visionary leadership and community service. The People of Vision Award event has become one of Southwest Ohio’s premier charitable events in support of PBO and its mission to prevent blindness and preserve sight. The event was held March 8 at the Cincinnati Netherland Hilton hotel.

Last year’s honoree, Mike LaRosa and LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria, hosted the event and presented the 2022 award to Kurt Reiber, Freestore Foodbank’s President & CEO.

“The Freestore Foodbank connects people to programs and services that provide support on a pathway to stability,” said LaRosa. “By providing resources and connections to community partners, they help people avert crisis and reduce barriers to self-sufficiency. This community connection makes the Freestore Foodbank and Prevent Blindness a highly effective partnership.”

Reiber said only through partnerships can the problem of hunger be solved.

“We cannot do this alone,” he said. “Through partners, like Prevent Blindness, we can truly make a difference for every family that we serve. We need everyone to help make hunger a distant memory. Together we can solve hunger.

Reiber and the Freestore will be the hosts for the program next year.

Half of all blindness is preventable, and the number of individuals who are blind or visually impaired is expected to double by the year 2030 if nothing is done to address the problem. Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation’s leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. The Ohio affiliate of Prevent Blindness is Ohio’s leading volunteer nonprofit public health organization dedicated to prevent blindness and preserve sight.