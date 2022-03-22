Hemmer resumes hosting Bayley golf event in honor of his grandparents

After two years of pandemic cancelations, preparations are underway for the 17th annual George Knittle Memorial Bayley Golf Classic, hosted by FOX News celebrity and Cincinnatian Bill Hemmer.

Photo of Bill Hemmer by Paul Zimmerman

Hemmer will be in attendance at the event May 23 at the Western Hills Country Club, as he has every year other than in 2020 and 2021 when it was canceled due to the pandemic. Hemmer currently serves as co-anchor of FOX News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” weekdays, 9-11 a.m. Hemmer joined the network in 2005. He started his broadcast career as a weekend sports anchor at WCPO-TV after earning a bachelor’s in journalism from Miami University in Oxford.

Hemmer founded the event as a tribute to his grandparents, Helen and George Knittle, who were once residents of the Bayley.

Left, Hemmer with his grandfather, George Knittle. Right, Hemmer with his parents, Georganne and Bill.

The Bayley, located on 23 acres in Delhi on Cincinnati’s West Side, is a nonprofit retirement and wellness community founded by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati in 1990.

Hemmer, who grew up on the west side in Delhi and graduated from Elder High School, treasures his strong ties to our community where family and lifelong friends reside.

“The support we found at Bayley made a huge difference to my family, especially my mom,” Hemmer said. “My mom was an only child. She spent years in and out of Bayley as my grandparents received care in their final years. Knowing they were in the best hands helped all of us.”

The event, scheduled for May 23, has raised $1.5 million for the Bayley since its inception.

“It is amazing to me how many people have a connection to Bayley,” Hemmer said. “It is a big reason as to why they participate. That’s our common bond. We want to keep the Bayley community strong. We want to make sure people know about the wonderful things it has to offer. We want to raise a little bit of money to help people pay their bills.”

Proceeds from the event assist Bayley residents and its adult day program members in need. No resident is asked to leave Bayley because of inability to pay. All faiths are welcome and embraced at Bayley.

BayleyLife.org