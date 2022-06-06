Innovative education nonprofit secures $100K from state for recovery

Funding continues to flow to nonprofits helping kids overcome pandemic-induced educational barriers.

Cincinnati-based Partnership for Innovation in Education, founded more than a dozen years ago, said this week it received an “Amplifying Graduation Pathways” grant from the Ohio Department of Education totaling $100,000.

These grants from the ODE help support nonprofit organizations, career-technical planning districts, registered apprenticeship training providers and institutes of higher education in their programs that help with long-term graduation requirements for high school.

The $100,000 is part of more than $250,000 PIE has received since the first of the year, much of it in the name of COVID education recovery.

“We will utilize these funds to address the gaps in graduation rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing technical assistance to Cincinnati Public Schools,” said Mary Welsh Schlueter, CEO and founder of PIE.

Mary Welsh Schlueter

Technical assistance programs will directly support schools and districts to provide them information about how to develop new programming or adapt current programming to increase student access to long-term graduation requirements.

Partnership for Innovation in Education develops transformational educational and industry skill certification tools preparing the 21st century workforce for success in the global marketplace. With its CaseLab® program, PIE features first-ever career simulation and mentoring alliances with business, education and arts organizations, providing hands-on learning in the K-16 classroom.

Earlier this year, PIE received two grants totaling $22,000 from the Best Buy Foundation, part of the Best Buy corporation which supports organizations that demonstrate a track record for building skill proficiency in technology through out-of-school time programs. PIE received a $5,000 Walmart Community Grant from the Walmart Giving Program for PIE’s programs.

Last week, the Bank of America Charitable Foundation awarded 32 nonprofit organizations in the Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati areas nearly $1 million, including $25,000 to PIE.

At the start of the year, PIE was awarded $100,000 through an Industry Sector Partnership (ISP) Grant from Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. PIE is one of 13 workforce partnerships to receive an ISP grant, and a total of $2.58 million was awarded to the selected partnerships.