Best Point recognizes top volunteer

Best Point Education and Behavioral Health has named its first volunteer of the year.

David DeBruine, facilities and asset management volunteer for Best Point, was announced as the first recipient of the award at the agency’s annual meeting late last month.

Best Point is the result of a merger of two long-standing organizations, The Children’s Home of Cincinnati, and St. Aloysius, coming together to form a strategic partnership after a collective 347 years of service. Today, Best Point impacts the lives of over 18,000 individuals annually, including services in over 70 partner schools and 300 neighborhoods.

DeBruine, a 15-year veteran of the Procter & Gamble Co. who now works as a consultant, has been a community servant and leader for his entire career. He has worked in the engineering sector for over 20 years and received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

In addition to Best Point, DeBruine has volunteered with several organizations throughout his career including People Working Cooperatively, Inc., Junior Achievement USA and the Dan Beard Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

David DeBruine

Best Point’s new “Volunteer of the Year” award recognizes a volunteer that demonstrates a passion and drive for helping the children and families of Cincinnati by lending their time and efforts to Best Point through a variety of ways, the organiation said.

“The winner of the award has consistently worked with our IT and facilities departments and developed processes to allow us to maximize every dollar spent, which in turn allows us to invest more into our life saving programs,” said John Banchy, Best Point CEO and president.