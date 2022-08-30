Theater leader tapped for major events

The event business at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber has a new leader.

Maddie Regan, previously managing director of the Cincinnati Shakespeare Co., will join the chamber’s leadership team as the vice president of experiences and events.

Maddie Regan

Regan will oversee the production of some of the region’s largest community events, including Oktoberfest Zinzinnati®, Taste of Cincinnati®, and Asian Food Fest. Additionally, she will work closely with Justin Brookhart, BLINK executive director, to support operational aspects of BLINK®.

Regan and her team will also produce dozens of business events which include the Leaders & Legacy Annual Dinner, the chamber’s monthly member briefing, Leadership Exchange, Diversity Leadership Symposium and more.

Together, these events generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact, attract millions of visitors and build upon traditions that help celebrate our culture and define our future city.

“With Oktoberfest and BLINK right around the corner, I am excited to hit the ground running,” Regan said. “We have a lot of events to be proud of as a chamber and community, and I am honored to dig in to see how we can make each event more memorable than the last.”

Regan joins the chamber following eight seasons of leadership with Cincinnati Shakespeare, the nonprofit performing arts institution reaching 100,000 members of the greater Cincinnati region annually with its mainstage productions, education programming and community engagement activities.

She served as managing director on the CSC’s executive leadership team since late 2019, guiding the company’s business responses throughout the pandemic shutdown in 2020 and successful reopening in 2022. She was production manager from 2015-2018 and director of operations and production from 2018-2019. During this time, she facilitated the design, commissioning, and grand opening of The Otto M. Budig Theater, a $17.5 million facility in Over-the-Rhine and the artistic home of the CSC.

Originally from Falls Church, Va, Regan holds a bachelor of fine arts from the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama in Pittsburgh, where she studied production technology and management. She is a 2021 recipient of the Over the Rhine Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Year Made Award, a graduate of Cincinnati USA Region Chamber C-Change Class 15 and a member of the Arts Board in Norwood.