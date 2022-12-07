Cancer agency awards $1.2 million

CancerFree KIDS said it granted $1.2 million to fund 21 research studies at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The grants coincide with the organization’s 20th anniversary and represent the largest round of funding ever distributed by CancerFree KIDS.

Al Early (board chair), Alicia Lehnert, Marcia Lechner, Doug Coates, Jill Brinck, Ellen Flannery, Lisa Tosh, Cari Speed, Ainsley Pruss and Cindy Pilipovich





The grants include 18 awards of $50,000 each. Three previous recipients of CancerFree KIDS awards are receiving inaugural $100,000 Accelerator Awards to advance initial studies and assist in the pursuit of additional funding from the National Cancer Institute and other traditional sources.

“We’re fortunate to have a great team here at Cincinnati Children’s and CancerFree KIDS is a central part of that team and a central part of innovation,” said John P. Perentesis, director of the division of oncology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. “Their funding allows us to look at transformational big leaps and how we think about cancer to treat and cure kids for whom regular therapies don’t work.”

In total, CancerFree KIDS awarded $750,000 in grants to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and $450,000 in grants to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. CancerFree KIDS is the largest funder of early-stage pediatric cancer research at both institutions.

“These grants fund high-risk, high-reward research initiatives that give children with cancer and their families real hope,” says Jill Brinck, executive director, CancerFree KIDS. “These investments could not be possible without our many supporters who walk beside us to champion the cause.”

Founded in 2002, CancerFree KIDS has invested $8.2 million since its inception to fund research initiatives at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The investments by CancerFree KIDS led to $71 million in subsequent funding for both institutions. The funded studies intend to find cures and gentler treatments to help children better cope with the pains and challenges of fighting cancer. In most cases, this research would go unfunded without the support of

CancerFree KIDS.