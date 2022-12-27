OneSource to expand membership options in 2023

OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence will be rolling out new membership options in 2023.

Since its founding in 1986, OneSource Center has provided services, products and connections to Greater Cincinnati area nonprofits, helping nonprofits enhance their impact in the community. OneSource Center has a volunteer core with over 125 professionals who provide a wide range of expert consulting services to support nonprofit operations. Additionally, coaching services, a leadership development and training program and a warehouse that redistributes donated furniture and retail products provides support and cost savings available to the entire nonprofit community.

With the start of a new year, the organization is revamping its memberships by offering some new and never-before-seen benefits.

“This is something we’ve heard agencies ask for years, and we’re now able to make it a reality,” said Christie Brown, OneSource Center CEO. “It’s not just about shopping in the Common Good Store anymore. It’s a really exciting time.”

Christie Brown

OneSource will host a virtual briefing Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. The meeting will highlight the new tiered membership options for nonprofits, and several of the new benefits of being a OneSource Center member, including health insurance, 403b retirement plan, vouchers, financial checkups and more.

“We will now be offering a tiered membership, with our premium membership providing access to 403b retirement plan participation at no cost to the agency, access to a semi-association health insurance plan, free webinar trainings, and more, while continuing to offer the traditional basic membership our current members are used to,” said Brown.

The new OneSource memberships will roll out in January and current members will have the opportunity to select which membership option they would like to opt into. OneSource will be accepting new memberships throughout the year.

The virtual Information session will last approximately 30-45 minutes.

The session is open to all current and prospective nonprofit members. Register here to attend: www.OneSourceCenter.org/membership-info

Have questions? Email Amanda Lynn Barker, OneSource Center director of consulting services, at abarker@onesourcectr.org.