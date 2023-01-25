SCORE volunteers launch podcast

SCORE Greater Cincinnati is leveraging its base of 100 business mentors and hundreds of clients to share stories about what it takes to be successful, obstacles conquered, frustrations overcame and the joy of owning a business.

My Cincy Small Business Story will be hosted by SCORE marketing committee chair Michael Dawson. Dawson retired as vice president for marketing and public relations at the Cincinnati Better Business Bureau in 2021. He has been volunteering for SCORE in addition to traveling and spending time with his family.

Episode 1 guests are Aclipse Campervans Co-owners Sofia Mimendi and Emily Bruns. The pair discuss “keeping the tank full,” juggling their business, travel and family with their entrepreneurial journey.

Sofia Mimendi and Emily Bruns

New episodes of My Cincy Small Business Story will be produced twice monthly by Joe Strecker Productions and Signal Tree Creative Communications, two small businesses that have benefited from SCORE mentorship. The show is available on all major podcast platforms.

SCORE Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana chapter is a nonprofit organization with approximately 100 experienced volunteers who offer free mentoring in all aspects of business development and operations. The chapter offers low-cost educational seminars and maintains an extensive library of business briefs and online webinars. SCORE is the oldest and largest free business mentoring organization in the U.S. with over 12,000 volunteers nationwide who are motivated to give back to their local communities through their support of small business.