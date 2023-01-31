Chamber names 5th class in Black history series

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber announced the fifth class of its “We are Making Black History” series.

Throughout February, the chamber will share the stories of seven Black leaders currently living and working in the Cincinnati region and making change in Greater Cincinnati.

Derrick Braziel, Liza Smitherman, Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, Claudia Abercrumbie, Christie Kuhns, Marcus Thompson and Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

The tribute will culminate at the chamber’s annual dinner March 2 at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

“The Cincinnati chamber started this recognition to celebrate the stories of Black leaders who are making history today, redefining the standard in his or her career, and creating a path for all who follow,” said Danielle Wilson, the chamber’s vice president of marketing and communications. “These 2023 honorees are shining examples of this type of leadership. Over the past five years, we’ve been honored to recognize 35 leaders representing different walks of life, careers, and experiences, and over the years, we’ve come to learn about their unique leadership and perseverance which is inspiring to all.”

The 2023 “We are Making Black History” honorees are:

Claudia M. Abercrumbie is the President & CEO of The Abercrumbie Group, a company that creates and manages signature events that add value to the community and help its corporate partners advance their business objectives. She began her career in Brand Management and Ethnic Marketing at Procter & Gamble; managed Ethicon Endo-Surgery’s participation in over 100 national medical conventions; and raised over $10 million for university-wide initiatives for the University of Cincinnati Foundation.

Visit WeAreMakingBlackHistory.com each week during the month of February to read and hear stories from all the honorees.