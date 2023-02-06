Hamilton County leader tapped for national 40 Under 40 list

Tony Staubach, the food waste diversion coordinator for Hamilton County, has been named to Waste360’s “40 Under 40” list, which showcases the next generation of leaders in waste, recycling and organics.

Tony Staubach

Staubach has made a career of teaching people how to reduce food waste to protect the environment while saving money on their grocery bill.

He is the driving force behind the “Wasted Food Stops with Us” campaign and website.

Prior to joining Hamilton County R3Source, Staubach worked for the Ohio State University as an extension educator and program manager. He earned a bachelor of arts in history and secondary education from Wilmington College (2007) and a master of science in public policy specializing in environmental policy from Drexel University (2011).

“Tony has made a significant impact raising awareness of food waste in Hamilton County,” said Solid Waste manager Michelle Balz. “We are proud of Tony’s efforts to collaborate with food pantries, nonprofits, communities, and environmental organizations to value food as a resource that should be enjoyed, shared, and donated.”

The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under

the age of 40 whose work in the waste, recycling and organics industry has made a significant

contribution to the industry. The winners are involved in every part of the waste and recycling industry,

including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers and product

suppliers.

The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at WasteExpo , North America’s largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, May 1-4 in New Orleans.

Hamilton County R3Source is the county’s solid waste management district, with a mission to reduce reliance on landfills through waste reduction, reuse, and recycling programs.