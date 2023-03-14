Groups launch Latina heart campaign

Lead by the Women’s Heart Center at The Christ Hospital Health Network, several Greater Cincinnati health groups have joined together to launch a Latina heart health awareness campaign.

This new collaboration aims to shed a spotlight on the high prevalence of heart disease in the Latino community.

The campaign is spearheaded by Odayme Quesada, medical director at the Women’s Heart Center and the Greater Cincinnati American Heart Association.

Joining the effort is Lorena Mora Mowry from Mujer Latina Today, the Latino Affairs Commission of Ohio, Institute for Health Equity and Innovation, the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, Northern Kentucky Esperanza Latino Center, Fairfield Lane Public Library, La Mega and the Latino Health Collaborative.

“There is a disproportionately high incidence of heart disease within the Latino community because of prevalent risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and lack of exercise,” said Dr. Quesada. “It is critical that we educate Latinas about how to reduce these risk factors and instill necessary lifestyle modifications.”

Odayme Quesada

The Latina Heart Health Awareness Campaign intends to meet people where they are at community events, including the Tan Latina Como Tu Expo on March 19 from 12-6 p.m. at the Sharonville Convention Center.

Dr. Quesada will speak about cardiovascular health among Latinas. Dr Maria Espinola, chief executive officer of the Institute for Health Equity and Innovation will speak about the relationship between mental and physical health.

Registration is free: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tan-latina-como-tu-expo-2023-tickets-547596374497

The Christ Hospital Health Network consists of an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn, a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices throughout the region. Made up for more than 1,300 physicians and more than 6,500 team members, Christ was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in the Cincinnati region.