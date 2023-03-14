Mostly Black-led organizations get $610K for capacity building

Greater Cincinnati Foundation, in partnership with the city of Cincinnati, bi3 and Interact for Health, awarded $610,000 to 31 nonprofits — 71% of them Black-led.

The grants from what GCF calls its Boots on the Ground Fund, up to $25,000 each, will support and strengthen the capacity of small, community-based organizations. Historically, these resources have been inaccessible to small, grassroots organizations — especially those led by people of color.

“We are thrilled to partner with various community sectors and distribute funds to organizations with deep ties in, and knowledge of where resources are needed most in our city,” said Rasheda Cromwell, Greater Cincinnati Foundation vice president of community strategies.

Rasheda Cromwell

GCF engaged a diverse group of community members to participate in the review process.

Greater Cincinnati Foundation received 136 applications totaling $3.2 million for its request for proposals to build capacity at small community-based nonprofits.

The recipients provide critical services in the fund’s priority areas: youth development, workforce development, gun and gang violence prevention, health care access, food insecurity and homelessness prevention.

Here are the grantees:

A.M. Lewis Enterprises, $15,000 for Black Boys in Tech: Mission ’26;

Bigger Than Sneakers, $10,000 for BTS Academy;

Bi-Okoto Cultural Center, $25,000 for Continuation and Expansion of Bi-Okoto’s Educational Programs;

Camp BYOC, $15,000 for BYOC 2023 New and Enhanced Programs;

Casa de Paz, $25,000 for Rental Assistance for Women Ready to Move Out of Casa de Paz;

Center For Healing The Hurt, $25,000 for Children and Teen Trauma Counseling;

Cincinnati Interfaith Workers Center, $15,000 for Project Arise: Working Women Fighting for Racial Justice in Cincinnati;

Community Economic Advancement Initiative (CEAI), $17,500 for Operations/Development Expenses;

Community Engagement Collective, $25,000 for BIPOC Mental and Behavioral Health Provider Directory Launch and Coalition Development;

Cornerstone Renter Equity, $25,000 for Renter Equity Program;

Drive To Thrive, $25,000 to Drive to Thrive Cincinnati;

Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub, $10,000 for U-Start U-Grow;

Forever Kings Inc., $25,000 for Boyz II Kings Program;

Fourthwall Youth Studios, Sponsored by Activities Beyond the Classroom, $21,500 for Fourthwall Youth Studios – Mental Health and Disabilities Film Series;

From Fatherless To Fearless, $25,000 for Operations Support for BRIDGE Program;

Guiding Light Mentoring, $10,000 for I AM ME Youth Summit – Gun Violence Prevention;

I Dream Academy, $25,000 for Youth Safe Neighborhood Initiative;

Ladies of Leadership-Ohio Inc., $25,000 for Transforming the Lives of our Youth;

Last Mile Food Rescue, $10,000 for Last Mile Mobile Market;

Madisonville Education and Assistance Center (MEAC), $25,000 for Serving and Reconnecting with MEAC Marketplace Community;

Never The Less, Inc., $15,000 for Never The Less, Inc.

North Fairmount Community Center, $25,000 for Deepening Services for High-Risk Residents in North Fairmount;

Our Tribe, $25,000 for For Us, By Us– Promoting the Uplifting of the Black Autism Community in Cincinnati;

Rosemary’s Babies Co., $20,000 for Leaderhip & Legacy | Youth Development & Petals Outlook;

Safer Birth Foundation, $25,000 for Access to Midwives Fund;

The D.A.D. Initiative, $25,000 for Project GROW;

Third Presbyterian Church, $10,000 for Opening Doors Program;

Wesley Chapel Mission Center, $8,500 for Computers and Training for After-School Program;

Whole Again International, $25,000 for Whole Again’s Summer Food and Enrichment Program;

Young CEO Program S.E.E.W.T.P., $10,000 for Young CEO Program;

Your Store of the Queen City, $22,500 for Meiser’s Grocery: From Neighbor Start-up to Food Sovereignty through Good Food Governance.