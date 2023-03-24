Due to illness, Elliot Madore stepping in for Matinée Musicale Sunday recital

Elliot Madore is filling in Sunday at Matinée Musicale

Mezzo-soprano Valerie Eickhoff, who was scheduled to perform this Sunday with Matinee Musicale Cincinnati, became ill earlier this week. In her place, Canadian lyric baritone Elliot Madore will be performing, with CCM’s Donna Loewy as piano collaborator. Madore, who won the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions at age 22, is performing associate professor of voice at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Sunday, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall

1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

https://matineemusicalecincinnati.org