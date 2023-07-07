American Heart Association invites you to Recess in the Stadium

Your Kids + Nippert Stadium & On-Field Time = Summertime fun & heart health!

Join the American Heart Association at Recess in the Stadium on Saturday, July 15 at Nippert Stadium!

This free event focuses on educating youth about being active for 60 minutes every day through fun and engaging activities that promote heart health. Recess in the Stadium is for kids ages 4-14 and their families to experience FUN on the Nippert Stadium field, all while learning and playing at interactive stations, including: obstacle courses, soccer, golf, basketball, football stations, and much more! UC will have its band, cheerleaders, and dance team there to cheer on participants and the UC Bearcat will pose for photos. In addition to the activities, we will have educational booths with CPR training, healthy nutrition info, tips for a healthy lifestyle and fun giveaways. All participants will receive a free t-shirt.

Recess in the Stadium is proudly sponsored by the American Heart Association, Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, UC Health and UC Athletics.

Registration is required.

This content provided and sponsored by the American Heart Association.